Titans rookie QB Will Levis comes back to Earth vs the Steelers

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had a huge debut in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. Levis picked the Falcons defense apart to the tune of 238 yards and four passing touchdowns with no interceptions. The fanbase was hyped and rightfully so.

But on Thursday night, Levis went for his follow-up game against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense and the results were very different.

Levis threw for more yards with 262 passing yards but he failed to find the end zone and he threw a key interception that sealed the win for the Steelers.

However, in the final analysis, there is a lot to like about Levis’ game. His strong arm was already a known commodity but it was his poise in the face of waves of pass rush by Pittsburgh that really impressed us. He seemed unfazed no matter how many offensive linemen were hurt or how many Steelers were in his face. The Titans future appears to be set at quarterback even if Levis couldn’t get the win on Thursday.

