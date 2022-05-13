Titans’ rookie minicamp roster includes seven tryout players
The Tennessee Titans will begin their rookie minicamp on Friday, and the first two sessions will be open to the media, which means we’ll get our first on-field look at the team’s rookies, including the 2022 NFL draft class.
Of course, we’ll have coverage of both days, so keep it locked in right here for all of the news, notes, photos and videos from beat writers on the ground.
Earlier in the day, the Titans announced the signings of 17 undrafted free agents. The team also revealed the seven players who will be trying out during the three-day event.
Those players are:
Central Michigan quarterback Quinten Dormady, Tennessee cornerback Kenneth George, Tennessee-Martin receiver Donnell Williams, Arkansas receiver De’Vion Warren, Western Michigan receiver Bryce Nunnelly, Castleton State linebacker Chris Rice and Toledo long snapper Sean Mills.
Now, a look at the Titans’ rookie minicamp roster, which features 31 more players on top of the seven tryout players we just listed, sorted by jersey number.
4 - P Ryan Stonehouse (UDFA signing)
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
7 - QB Malik Willis (draft pick)
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
8 - QB Quinten Dormady (tryout player)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
11 - K Caleb Shudak (UDFA signing)
Syndication: HawkCentral
12 - WR Mason Kinsey (futures contract)
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
13 - WR De'Vion Warren (tryout player)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
15 - WR Bryce Nunnelly (tryout player)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
16 - WR Treylon Burks (draft pick)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
18 - WR Kyle Philips (draft pick)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
20 - CB Tre Swilling (UDFA signing)
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
21- CB Roger McCreary (draft pick)
AP Photo/Barry Reeger
23 - CB Tre Avery (UDFA signing)
Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK
24 - CB Kenneth George (tryout player)
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
28 - RB Hassan Haskins (draft pick)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
29 - S Theo Jackson (draft pick)
Syndication: Knoxville
32 - Michael Griffin II (UDFA signing)
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
36d - Shyheim Carter (futures contract)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
36o - RB Julius Chestnut (UDFA signing)
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
44 - OLB Chris Rice (tryout player)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
45 - LB Chance Campbell (draft pick)
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
47 - S Rodney Clemons (futures contract)
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
48 - LS Sean Mills (tryout player)
AP Photo/Al Goldis
49 - TE Thomas Odukoya (international signing)
AP Photo/Al Goldis
50 - LB Jack Gibbens (UDFA signing)
Syndication: Arizona Republic
54 - OLB David Anenih (UDFA signing)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
61 - G Hayden Howerton (UDFA signing)
Syndication: The Abilene Reporter-News
67 - C/G Xavier Newman-Johnson (UDFA signing)
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
68 - DT Sam Okuayinonu (UDFA signing)
AP Photo/Nick Wass
69 - OT Christian DiLauro (futures contract)
AP Photo/John Amis
71 - OT Jalen McKenzie (UDFA signing)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
72 - DE Jayden Peevy (UDFA signing)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
76 - OT Andrew Rupcich (UDFA signing)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
78 - Nicholas Petit-Frere (draft pick)
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File
79 - DT Haskell Garrett (UDFA signing)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
80 - WR Donnell Williams (tryout player)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
84 - WR Brandon Lewis (UDFA signing)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
85 - TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (draft pick)
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
88 - WR Reggie Roberson (UDFA signing)d
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
