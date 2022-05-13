Titans’ rookie minicamp roster includes seven tryout players

The Tennessee Titans will begin their rookie minicamp on Friday, and the first two sessions will be open to the media, which means we’ll get our first on-field look at the team’s rookies, including the 2022 NFL draft class.

Earlier in the day, the Titans announced the signings of 17 undrafted free agents. The team also revealed the seven players who will be trying out during the three-day event.

Those players are:

Central Michigan quarterback Quinten Dormady, Tennessee cornerback Kenneth George, Tennessee-Martin receiver Donnell Williams, Arkansas receiver De’Vion Warren, Western Michigan receiver Bryce Nunnelly, Castleton State linebacker Chris Rice and Toledo long snapper Sean Mills.

Now, a look at the Titans’ rookie minicamp roster, which features 31 more players on top of the seven tryout players we just listed, sorted by jersey number.

4 - P Ryan Stonehouse (UDFA signing)

7 - QB Malik Willis (draft pick)

8 - QB Quinten Dormady (tryout player)

11 - K Caleb Shudak (UDFA signing)

12 - WR Mason Kinsey (futures contract)

13 - WR De'Vion Warren (tryout player)

15 - WR Bryce Nunnelly (tryout player)

16 - WR Treylon Burks (draft pick)

18 - WR Kyle Philips (draft pick)

20 - CB Tre Swilling (UDFA signing)

21- CB Roger McCreary (draft pick)

23 - CB Tre Avery (UDFA signing)

24 - CB Kenneth George (tryout player)

28 - RB Hassan Haskins (draft pick)

29 - S Theo Jackson (draft pick)

32 - Michael Griffin II (UDFA signing)

36d - Shyheim Carter (futures contract)

36o - RB Julius Chestnut (UDFA signing)

44 - OLB Chris Rice (tryout player)

45 - LB Chance Campbell (draft pick)

47 - S Rodney Clemons (futures contract)

48 - LS Sean Mills (tryout player)

49 - TE Thomas Odukoya (international signing)

50 - LB Jack Gibbens (UDFA signing)

54 - OLB David Anenih (UDFA signing)

61 - G Hayden Howerton (UDFA signing)

67 - C/G Xavier Newman-Johnson (UDFA signing)

68 - DT Sam Okuayinonu (UDFA signing)

69 - OT Christian DiLauro (futures contract)

71 - OT Jalen McKenzie (UDFA signing)

72 - DE Jayden Peevy (UDFA signing)

76 - OT Andrew Rupcich (UDFA signing)

78 - Nicholas Petit-Frere (draft pick)

79 - DT Haskell Garrett (UDFA signing)

80 - WR Donnell Williams (tryout player)

84 - WR Brandon Lewis (UDFA signing)

85 - TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (draft pick)

88 - WR Reggie Roberson (UDFA signing)d

