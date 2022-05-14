Titans rookie minicamp Day 2: News, notes and video

The Tennessee Titans hit the practice field for Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, and there was much better news about the team’s first-round pick.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks was able to get in a full session this time around after leaving practice early on Friday with what appeared to be conditioning issues.

After wide receiver Kyle Philips starred on Day 1, it was defensive back Theo Jackson who turned heads on Day 2 thanks to a pick-six.

Those are just a few of the notes from beat writers on the ground at practice on Saturday. Here’s a look at the rest, as well as videos of players in action and speaking at their respective pressers.

News and notes

Titans first rounder Treylon Burks was back on the field fully after limited action on first day of rookie camp. Caught two passes from Malik Willis (one across middle in 11s, one in 7s). Dropped another in 7s (McCreary in coverage). — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 14, 2022

Nicholas Petit-Frere spent a good 20 min extra after practice working on the sleds today. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

Play of the day: Nashville native, sixth-round rookie Theo Jackson picked off Malik Willis in 11s. Jumped a pass over the middle and took it to the house. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 14, 2022

Theo Jackson one of the stars of the day in #Titans rookie camp. Picked off Malik Willis and nearly got another one. Did a good job closing on a swing pass in the flat — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 14, 2022

After a big first day, fifth-round rookie Kyle Philips was quieter in team action Saturday. But he made a nice contested grab on an out-breaking route in 11s. Had another reception in 7s. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 14, 2022

UDFA RB Julius Chestnut is someone who stood out. Not going to do a deep dive on an RB without pads on, but was active making catches out of the backfield. Has a burly frame (5-11, 228). #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 14, 2022

Mason Kinsey isn't a rookie but he's one of the select players here during rookie minicamp. Kinsey spent some extra time working the jugs machine after practice today. That's been a post practice routine for Kinsey since he's gotten here. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

Kicker talk! Standing tall at a (listed, but I’m not buying it) 5-foot-7, Caleb Shudak proceeded to nail all his kicks with JRob and Vrabel standing right next to him. The rookie out of Iowa finished with a nice 55 yarder. #Titans — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) May 14, 2022

Videos

Fifth round pick Kyle Philips flashing the footwork; pic.twitter.com/vzRcEVkZ3e — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 14, 2022

.@TreylonBurks practiced in full on Saturday on Day 2️⃣ of @Titans rookie camp, no issues. Here’s Burks on the ladder drill. 👟 👟 🎥 pic.twitter.com/OGl8MKAHIH — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 14, 2022

Treylon Burks was back for the #Titans today. Here’s a look at him during Individual period. Burks took part in team period as well. Malik Willis hit him across the middle between two defenders. pic.twitter.com/txG4XqFCDy — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

Rookie OL Nicholas Petit-Frere getting in some work after practice. #Titans pic.twitter.com/0ETZcV1GQG — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) May 14, 2022

#Titans QB Malik Willis in drills… we don’t get to film much, but his throw of the day had to be during 7-on-7 work he through a nice, tight ball over the middle to Burks. pic.twitter.com/gQaxcAv4NQ — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 14, 2022

#Titans rookie RB Hassan Haskins coming atcha. pic.twitter.com/uzHOg0xqDL — Blaine and Mickey (@BlaineandMickey) May 14, 2022

Chig Okonkwo already working on blocking. Here he’s hitting pass game coordinator Tim Kelly and TE coach Luke Steckel. pic.twitter.com/cxYL8vOZWe — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

Here’s a look at Reggie Roberson. Notice how he didn’t slow down to catch the 🏈 and watch the fast feet at the end. #Titans pic.twitter.com/NLdqaotl0c — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

Pressers

Nashville’s own and #Titans S Theo Jackson had an interception today, but his story of a little motivation before it is the best part… it involves Vrabel and Rocky Top; pic.twitter.com/9OKdb6nUzJ — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 14, 2022

New @Titans DB Theo Jackson (@theo_jackson05), a former @Vol_Football star, on playing for his hometown — and favorite— team. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VInKJhwRCT — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 14, 2022

New #Titans DB Theo Jackson on the STAR position and why his skillset fit that in college at Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/AUyV2SoWZJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

#Titans’ McCreary: Says he’s trying to get a better diet in the NFL, but certainly doesn’t mean he’s giving up his famed baked beans. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 14, 2022

Hey Roger….who's the best WR you faced the past season? #Titans pic.twitter.com/vyHA6kvIqQ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

#Titans CB Roger McCreary on if he feels pressure to be successful as a 2nd Round pick: “I’m not worried about where I got drafted or trying to be the best one here. It’s just about me getting better.” — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 14, 2022

#Titans second-round pick CB Roger McCreary on the first couple days of camp; pic.twitter.com/CzIA3D9D0Z — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 14, 2022

New #Titans LB Chance Campbell on how he wants to transfer what he's learned about finding the football in college to the NFL. Also, places an emphasis on special teams. Said he's learned a lot from ST coach Craig Aukerman already. pic.twitter.com/r54y4xDjuK — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 14, 2022

Day 1 recap

