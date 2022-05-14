Titans rookie minicamp Day 2: News, notes and video

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Malik Willis
    Malik Willis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Treylon Burks
    Treylon Burks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tennessee Titans hit the practice field for Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, and there was much better news about the team’s first-round pick.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks was able to get in a full session this time around after leaving practice early on Friday with what appeared to be conditioning issues.

After wide receiver Kyle Philips starred on Day 1, it was defensive back Theo Jackson who turned heads on Day 2 thanks to a pick-six.

Those are just a few of the notes from beat writers on the ground at practice on Saturday. Here’s a look at the rest, as well as videos of players in action and speaking at their respective pressers.

News and notes

Videos

Pressers

Day 1 recap

Syndication: The Tennessean

News, notes, video from Day 1 of Titans rookie minicamp

Treylon Burks had a rough Day 1 of rookie minicamp

Malik Willis on Ryan Tannehill mentor comment: ‘I wasn’t trippin’

Kyle Philips ‘was the best player’ on Day 1 of rookie minicamp

Best photos was Day 1 of Titans rookie minicamp

1

1

Recommended Stories