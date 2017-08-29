Titans rookie Corey Davis expected to be ready for the opener

The Titans have created some enthusiasm this preseason, and they’ve done it without their top draft pick.

But apparently they’re confident first-rounder Corey Davis is going to be ready to start the regular season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the No. 5 overall pick is expected to be ready for the opener against the Raiders.

Davis has missed most of the last month and all the preseason games with a hamstring problem, but they’ve brought him along slowly.

They’re fortunate to have depth there with Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews, but the hope is that Davis becomes a long-term No. 1 option for Marcus Mariota in the passing game.

With an already solid rushing attack, the Titans have a chance to make a big step in the AFC South this season.