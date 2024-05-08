Titans’ Roger McCreary ranked among most impactful DBs of 2023

Despite switching to a new position and having very little help around him, Tennessee Titans 2022 second-round pick and cornerback Roger McCreary thrived in 2023.

The Auburn product moved from the outside to the slot in his second season and registered a 72.2 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, which also helped earn him a spot on PFF’s top-20 cornerbacks list.

Another metric that shows McCreary made an impact comes from James Foster of No Flags Film, who calculated the impact play percentage of defensive backs from last season.

McCreary made the list of the top-20 in that metric, coming in at No. 13 with an impact play percentage of 4.50%. His combination of six pass break-ups and interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble and 33 stops helped land McCreary in that spot.

Impact Play % for 2023 defensive backs pic.twitter.com/XHgV0pioh0 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) May 7, 2024

With another year of experience under his belt, and with L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie now flanking him, McCreary could take a giant leap forward in 2024.

