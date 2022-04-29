Cornerback Roger McCreary is headed to Nashville.

The Titans made McCreary the 35th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft early in the second round on Friday night. McCreary was a starter at Auburn the last two seasons and led the SEC with 14 pass breakups.

The Titans picked up this selection in a trade with the Jets on Thursday night that saw the Jets move up to No. 26 to take edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. The Titans also picked up No. 69 and No. 163 while sending the Jets the 101st overall pick.

No. 101 came to the Titans in the other trade they made in the first round. They dealt wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for the 18th and 101st picks. Wide receiver Treylon Burks, who faced McCreary while at Arkansas, went to Tennessee with the 18th pick.

Titans take Roger McCreary at No. 35 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk