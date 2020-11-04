Titans’ Rodger Saffold named PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week

Tennessee Titans left guard Rodger Saffold earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any player in Week 8 and was named the outlet’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Saffold tallied an impressive grade of 95.2, which PFF’s Anthony Treash says is the highest single-game grade for any left guard this season, and one of the five-best single-game grades for a left guard in the last decade.

Here’s what Treash had to say about Saffold’s performance:

After being one of the models of consistency and posting top-15 PFF grades in each of the last three years, Saffold had gotten off to a rough start in 2020. Through the first seven weeks, Saffold had just a 62.4 PFF grade that ranked 37th among 76 qualifying guards. Granted, that’s still good, but that was not up to Saffold’s standards. But against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Saffold showed there is no reason to be worried about a decline. He had a career day, posting a 95.2 PFF grade for the game. Not only was that the best by a left guard so far this season, but it was one of the five best we have recorded by a left guard in a single game in the last decade. Saffold didn’t lose any of his 34 pass-blocking snaps and tied for the highest positively graded run-block rate of the week among all offensive linemen.

Saffold entered the game with an overall grade of 62.4, but it has now shot up to 71.4 for the season.

Including Saffold, four Titans made PFF’s Team of the Week thanks to their high grades: wide receiver Corey Davis, center Ben Jones and cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Davis led all Titans pass-catchers with eight catches for 128 yards, and he scored his third touchdown of the season, surpassing his 2019 total. The 128 yards Davis totaled was the second-most in any game of his career.

The Titans, who have lost two games in a row, will look to rebound in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.