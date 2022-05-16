Titans’ Robert Woods posts video showing ACL rehab progress

As talk about the Tennessee Titans’ uncertain wide receiver situation rages on, veteran wideout Robert Woods is quietly rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered during the 2021 campaign.

Woods’ injury is just one element of uncertainty surrounding Tennessee’s group of pass-catchers.

Not only does he have to get acclimated to a new offense, but there’s also a chance the 30-year-old may not be himself in his first season back from such a serious injury, something we’ve seen with countless players in the past.

Putting that aside for the moment, Woods recently posted this workout video showing the progress he’s made in his recovery from the knee injury, and it would appear Woods isn’t far off from being ready.

Woods hasn’t touched on a timetable to be cleared since joining the Titans, but he did note back in February that he thinks he could participate in minicamp. The Titans’ mandatory minicamp begins on June 14.

