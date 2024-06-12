Titans reveal start date for 2024 training camp

Following the final practice of organized team activities on Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans revealed the dates for when players will report to training camp, and when the first practice will be.

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, Titans players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 23, and will hold their first practice on Wednesday, July 24.

But before that, Tennessee will have a month-plus break after wrapping up OTAs. That means it’ll be up to the players to keep themselves in shape and ready for the most important part of the offseason.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that the Titans will hold joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their preseason Week 2 contest on Saturday, Aug. 17.

There will be two sessions, one on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and another on Thursday, Aug. 15. Both will take place in Nashville ahead of the exhibition contest at Nissan Stadium.

This will be the first joint practices held at Saint Thomas Sports Park since 2022. The Titans were scheduled to practice with the New England Patriots in Nashville in 2023 before the sessions were cancelled.

Just in case you missed anything from the final practice of OTAs on Tuesday, we have all of the biggest takeaways from it right here.

