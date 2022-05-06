Titans reveal jersey numbers for draft picks, offseason acquisitions

On Friday, the Tennessee Titans revealed the uniform numbers for all members of the team’s 2022 NFL draft class, as well their offseason acquisitions via trade and free agency.

First-round pick and wide receiver, Treylon Burks, will wear No. 16, the same number that he wore at Arkansas.

Cody Hollister wore the number last season, but he is switching to the No. 8. Burks will become just the fifth player in team history to wear the number, with Matt Cassel perhaps the most notable to previously wear it.

You’ll need to modify your Billy Volek jerseys with some duct tape and a sharpie. Titans third-round pick and quarterback Malik Willis will wear the No. 7 this year.

Oddly enough, he’ll become the seventh player in franchise history to wear the number, with other notable quarterbacks in Zach Mettenberger and Blaine Gabbert having worn it.

With Julio Jones departing, Robert Woods will wear No. 2 for the 2022 season. After the NFL approved a new rule allowing skill players to wear single-digit numbers, Woods changed his digit from 17 to 2 last season.

He will become just the third player in franchise history to wear No. 2, with the late Rob Bironas also wearing it for nine seasons in Nashville.

Here’s a look at all the uniform numbers for Tennessee’s newest players. Also included are players who decided to change their numbers from last season.

WR Treylon Burks - 16

CB Roger McCreary - 21

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere - 78

QB Malik Willis - 7

RB Hassan Haskins - 28

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo - 85

WR Kyle Philips - 18

DB Theo Jackson - 29

LB Chance Campbell - 45

WR Robert Woods - 2

Robert Woods

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

DB A.J. Moore - 33

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

DB Shyheim Carter - 36

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Chris Williamson - 39

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LB Nate Hall - 45

AP Photo/Justin Rex

DB Rodney Clemons - 47

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

LB Kobe Jones - 49

AP Photo/John Bazemore

LB Justin Lawler - 57

AP Photo/Ringo Chiu

OL Jamarco Jones - 73

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

TE Austin Hooper - 81

AP Photo/Morry Gash

WR Josh Malone - 86

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cody Hollister - 8

AP Photo/Steven Senne

WR Racey McMath - 13

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

RB Jordan Wilkins - 20

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

G/C Aaron Brewer - 55

AP Photo/Wade Payne

OL Corey Levin - 62

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

TE Briley Moore - 82

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

DL Da'Shawn Hand - 94

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

