Titans reveal their captains for the 2022 season

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans revealed the players who will be their captains for the 2022 season.

The six players include quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, center Ben Jones, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, safety Kevin Byard and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi.

Tennessee named one extra captain this year after having five in 2021. The newest additions are Jones and Adeniyi, while Henry, Tannehill, Simmons and Byard were all captains last season.

This is Adeniyi’s first time being named a captain with the Titans. Jones was a captain in 2019. Simmons was voted a first-time captain in 2021.

Henry and Tannehill have been captains in each of the past two years, while Byard has the longest-running streak of being named a captain after serving as one in each of the last three campaigns.

The Titans are currently preparing for Week 1, which will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against the New York Giants.

