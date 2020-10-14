So much for the COVID-19 outbreak and layoff affecting the Titans.

Tennessee, playing for the first time since Sept. 27 and after little practice, dominated the Bills from start to finish, winning 42-16. The Titans remained undefeated at 4-0, while the Bills suffered their first loss after four wins to open the season.

The Bills were their own worst enemy with three turnovers and 10 penalties. Josh Allen threw an interception on his first attempt, with Malcolm Butler getting the first of his two picks on the night. Butler had 97 yards in returns.

The Titans scored 21 points off the Bills’ turnovers, with scoring drives of 16, 12 and 18 yards.

Allen finished 26-of-41 for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ryan Tannehill ran for a touchdown and threw three others. He went 21-of-28 for 195 yards, throwing scoring tosses of 16 yards to A.J. Brown, 4 yards to Jonnu Smith and 7 yards to Smith.

Tannehill’s touchdown run was 10 yards.

Derrick Henry had 19 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns and stole the night on social media with his stiff arm of Josh Norman.

Brown, in his return from a knee injury in the season opener, made seven catches for 82 yards and the touchdown.

Titans return from COVID-19 layoff to steamroll Bills 42-16 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk