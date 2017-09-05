Titans make retired player with ALS one of their captains

Tim Shaw’s presence with the Titans will continue into 2017 as he was named as one of the team’s six captains.

Shaw, a special teams performer and linebacker for the Titans from 2010-12, was diagnosed with ALS in 2014.

“It is real special for Tim to be with us,” Titans captain Wesley Woodyard said, via the team’s website. “Nobody knows how many days you have on this earth, and him battling ALS, it shows the courage he has to keep going on. It is amazing to have him around and we cherish him.”

Other Titans captains include quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, linebacker Brian Orakpo and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

A fifth-round pick by the Panthers in 2007, Shaw also played for the Jaguars and Bears before finishing his career with three seasons in Tennessee.

Shaw currently has a book out titled "Blitz Your Life: Stories from an NFL and ALS Warrior."