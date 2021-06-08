Titans restructure Ryan Tannehill’s contract

The Titans gave Ryan Tannehill a new target over the weekend and they are reworking the quarterback’s contract to fit Julio Jones under the salary cap.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has restructured Tannehill’s contract. He was set to make a salary of $24.5 million this season, but converting a portion of that to a signing bonus created more than $15 million in cap space for this season.

Jones has a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million and there was no adjustment to his contract as part of the trade that sent him from the Falcons to the Titans.

Tannehill is under contract through the 2023 season. His $29 million salary for 2022 is guaranteed while his $27 million salary for the final year of the pact is not.

