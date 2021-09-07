Titans restructure Julio Jones’ contract

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Titans have created a nice chunk of cap space for the 2021 season by restructuring the deal of wide receiver Julio Jones.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $14 million of his $15.3 million base salary into a signing bonus. They also added two void years to his current deal, which means that they’ve created $11.2 million in cap space for the coming season.

Jones’ contract runs through the 2023 season and has base salaries of $11.513 million each of the next two years.

Those salaries make it a good bet that we’ll be hearing more about Jones’ contract if he has a good first year with the AFC South team. The contract numbers for wideouts have gone well above those figures and the 32-year-old Jones probably isn’t going to wait until his deal is up to look for one more big payday.

Titans restructure Julio Jones’ contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

