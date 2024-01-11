Titans request interview with Bobby Slowik

The Titans got to see Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik in action up close twice this season and they'd like a chance to sit down with him for an interview as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have requested permission to speak to Slowik about the head coaching vacancy they created by firing Mike Vrabel this week. Slowik will be available for a virtual interview after the Texans face the Browns this weekend and no coaches currently employed by other clubs can have in-person interviews until the divisional round of the playoffs.

Slowik joined DeMeco Ryans in moving from the 49ers to the Texans this season and his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud helped make him a head coaching candidate after one season as a coordinator.

The Commanders have also requested an interview with Slowik and some of the other six teams currently looking for head coaches could still add him to their lists.