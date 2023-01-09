Titans request interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM vacancy

The Tennessee Titans have an opening at their general manager position and are eyeing one of the Chicago Bears front office members for the job.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested to interview Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. They also put in a request to speak with Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook. The Titans fired Jon Robinson from the job midway through the 2022 season.

Cunningham joined the Bears last offseason as general manager Ryan Poles’ right-hand man. He’s the first assistant general manager in team history and has played a significant role this offseason in the signings, draft selections, and trades that took place.

Prior to joining the Bears, Cunningham spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, working his way up from director of college scouting in 2017 to assistant director if player personnel in 2019, and finally to director of player personnel in 2021. He got his start with the Baltimore Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2008.

Cunningham has risen up the ranks quickly and will likely be on the shortlist for other open general manager positions. He recently attended the NFL’s Front Office Accelerator program in December, allowing him and 31 other rising minority executives the opportunity to build and strengthen relationships with other club ownership representatives and executives.

