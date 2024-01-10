Titans request interview with Antonio Pierce

The Raiders aren't the only team that might be interested in making Antonio Pierce their head coach this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have requested permission to speak with Pierce about their head coaching vacancy. Pierce was the interim head coach for the Raiders after they fired Josh McDaniels during the season and the Raiders went 5-4 with him at the helm.

Pierce's success led to calls from Raiders players to keep him on board on a permanent basis. The Raiders' head coaching search is just getting underway, though, and interest from other teams could lead to Pierce being less of a bird in the hand this offseason than the Raiders might have expected him to be.

The Titans fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday and they've also requested permission to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.