Titans represented at Penn State pro day on Friday

The Tennessee Titans were in attendance for yet another pro day on Friday, with the team attending Penn State’s event.

It isn’t clear who from Tennessee was there, but the Titans were listed among the teams with representation, according to George Stockbuger of ABC 27 News.

We know general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel weren’t there, as the pair were attending Kentucky’s pro day, which featured quarterback Will Levis.

Some of the best prospects from Penn State who are in the 2023 NFL draft are cornerback Joey Porter Jr., wide receiver Parker Washington, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, center Juice Scruggs and tight end Brenton Strange.

Tennessee is in the market for wide receiver, offensive line and tight end help especially. The Titans could also add to their defense, but selections on that side of the ball will likely come later in the draft unless someone unexpectedly falls into the team’s lap early on.

Outside of Porter Jr., who is slated to be a top-20 pick, the aforementioned Penn State prospects all figure to be around on Day 3 or later.

