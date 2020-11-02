Titans reportedly waive DT Isaiah Mack

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with defensive end Isaiah Mack on Monday afternoon.
Titans beat writer Terry McCormick had the news first.
#Titans have waived Isaiah Mack
— Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 2, 2020
The Titans originally signed Mack as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga after the 2019 NFL Draft. Up to this point, Mack saw action in 29 games over the past two seasons, recording eight total tackles, three solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.
In 2020, he appeared in six games, with two total tackles and one solo tackle.