Titans reportedly shopping Jaguars tormentor Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been a thorn in the side of the Jacksonville Jaguars for years, but that era may be over.

According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, multiple NFL general managers told him that the Tennessee Titans were shopping Henry for a trade in conversations with teams at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

To be sure, trade talk was rampant at the combine. According to my sources — all of them current general managers — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the players who’ve been shopped in recent days.

Henry, 29, has twice led the NFL in rushing and has eclipsed 1,500 rushing yards in three of the last four seasons. But the Titans may be in need of a fresh start after finishing the 2022 season with a bottom five offense and seven straight losses.

Running backs are rarely good into their 30s and Henry has more mileage than any back in the league. With a $16,367,647 cap hit on the way for Henry in 2023, the Titans seem ready to cash in that chip and rebuild their offense.

In his seven-year career, Henry has 1,579 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns against the Jaguars.

