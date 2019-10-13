Titans replace Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill

All offseason, the Titans swore they only brought Ryan Tannehill in as a backup.

That lasted less than six weeks.

The Titans have benched quarterback Marcus Mariota in favor of Tannehill, down 13-0 at Denver.

Mariota was a miserable 7-of-18 for 63 yards and two interceptions against the Broncos, but hasn’t been very good all season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft showed no apparent signs of injury, so this one appears to be strictly performance-related.