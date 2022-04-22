Titans remain mum on Dillon Radunz’s position for 2022

The Tennessee Titans will have two new starters upfront in 2022 after parting ways with left guard Rodger Saffold and right tackle David Quessenberry, both of whom ended up with the Buffalo Bills.

The expectation is that last year’s second-round pick and offensive lineman, Dillon Radunz, will compete for — and hopefully win — one of those two spots.

Which spot he ultimately lands at remains to be seen, though, after the North Dakota State product spent time at guard and tackle in practice last season.

Radunz, who is a total wild card after making just one start and seeing 124 snaps in 2021, got the nod at left tackle in Week 16, where he wasn’t great but certainly held his own against a stud like Nick Bosa.

“Dillon has shown he can play tackle, and he has worked at guard and has played guard,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I think there’s some versatility with him as a football player. But at the end of the day with the offensive line, it’s trying to get the right five guys up there that can block their guy on a consistent basis.”

When it comes to battling for the left guard job, Radunz currently has more competition there than he would at right tackle, as Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones will also be vying for the interior position.

At right tackle, it’s possible Jones competes there as well, but other than that there isn’t much for the second-year lineman to fear, with his stiffest competition at the moment being Christian DiLauro and Derwin Gray.

Of course, the Titans are expected to add at least one offensive lineman to the roster via the 2022 NFL draft, but with all of the Titans’ options for those two offensive line spots having little to no starting experience, they remain major question marks.

