Titans are releasing Rodger Saffold

After reports emerged that the Titans are releasing Kendall Lamm earlier on Thursday, Tennessee is now set to move on from another veteran offensive lineman.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are releasing guard Rodger Saffold.

Saffold was set to enter the last season of a four-year, $44 million contract with the club. By cutting him, the Titans will save $10.5 million against the cap with a $2.4 million dead cap charge.

In three years with the Titans, Saffold started 46 games and was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Saffold, who turns 33 in June, was a Rams second-round pick back in 2010. He appeared in 114 games with 111 starts for the franchise, ending his tenure after Los Angeles’ run to Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

