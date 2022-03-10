The Titans will gain some cap space by moving on from one of their veteran players.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee is releasing offensive tackle Kendall Lamm.

Lamm signed a two-year deal with the Titans last March. His release will save Tennessee $3.2 million against the cap and cost the club $850,000 in dead cap space.

Lamm appeared in 12 games with one start for the Titans in 2021. He spent the previous two seasons with the Browns after beginning his career with the Texans back in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State.

In seven seasons, Lamm has appeared in 86 games with 28 starts.

Titans releasing Kendall Lamm originally appeared on Pro Football Talk