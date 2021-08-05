Titans releasing DeShone Kizer

As one quarterback enters, another will exit.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are releasing DeShone Kizer to make room on the roster for quarterback Matt Barkley.

Barkley announced he was signing with Tennessee earlier on Thursday.

Kizer has been with the Titans since last November when the club signed him to their practice squad. A former Browns second-round pick, Kizer started 15 of Cleveland’s 16 games as a rookie in the team’s winless season of 2017. That year, Kizer threw for 2,894 yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-leading 22 interceptions.

He was traded to Green Bay the next year and appeared in three games. Then the Raiders claimed him off waivers in 2019 when rosters were reduced to 53 players.

Barkley and Logan Woodside remain on Tennessee’s roster to compete for the No. 2 QB spot behind Ryan Tannehill.

