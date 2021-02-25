Titans release WR Adam Humphries; should Patriots again try to sign him?

Titans release Adam Humphries; should Patriots again try to sign him? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots tried to sign wide receiver Adam Humphries in NFL free agency back in 2018, but he opted to join the Tennessee Titans instead.

The Pats will soon have another opportunity -- if they're even still interested -- to bring Humphries to Foxboro.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday the Titans are releasing Humphries, which will make him a free agent again. He signed a four-year, $36 million deal with Tennessee in 2018.

The #Titans are releasing WR Adam Humphries, source said.



The move saves Tennessee about $4.47M in cap space, and Humphries -- a big-ticket signing two years ago who's still only 27 -- gets a jump start on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2021

The Titans officially released him later Thursday afternoon.

Humphries underwhelmed in two seasons with the Titans. He tallied 60 receptions for 602 yards with four receptions over 19 games. He missed nine games in 2020 and suffered a concussion in Week 8.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Why Jimmy G. returning to the Patriots makes sense, plus 1-on-1 with David Andrews | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Upgrading the talent and depth at wide receiver should be among the Patriots' biggest priorities before the 2021 season.

Wide receiver was a huge weakness for New England last season. Julian Edelman missed half the season due to injury, and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry didn't make a sophomore leap. Jakobi Meyers impressed in an increased role, but he's not a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Humphries is capable of being a productive player when healthy, and if the Patriots can sign him for a bargain price, then it would make sense to give him a chance in New England.

That said, the Patriots likely would be better served finding a more talented wideout in free agency or selecting one (or two) in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Patriots didn't draft a single wideout in 2020, and with 10 picks this year, spending at least one on a pass-catcher should be a no-brainer.

If the Patriots are going to look for a wide receiver in free agency, they should target Will Fuller and not Humphries. The Houston Texans reportedly will not apply the franchise tag to Fuller, making him a free agent.