Titans release statement on Nicholas Petit-Frere’s 6-game suspension

The NFL announced they’ve suspended Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for six games after he violated the league’s gambling policy.

Per Petit-Frere, who released a statement to ESPN, he didn’t bet on any NFL games, but his suspension comes as a result of him betting on other sports at the team facility.

The Titans released a statement on Petit-Frere’s suspension, via Turron Davenport.

“We have been made aware of Nick’s suspension by the league. We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

The NFL also announced the indefinite suspensions of Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and outside linebacker Rashod Berry and free agent defensive end Demetrius Taylor.

