The Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown in last Thursday’s game against the Colts, but the change they made on special teams Tuesday didn’t involve a player who was on the field for that play.

The team announced that punter Ryan Allen has been released. Trevor Daniel was up from the practice squad last Thursday to handle the punting.

Allen signed with the team ahead of their Week 9 game against the Titans. He averaged 50.5 yards on eight punts during the 24-17 Titans win.

Allen has also punted for the Patriots and Falcons. The Titans’ original punter for this season was Brett Kern, but he is now on injured reserve.

Titans release Ryan Allen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk