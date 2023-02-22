News of the Titans releasing two veterans trickled out earlier on Wednesday. Now the team has made those moves official while announcing another.

Tennessee announced the club released left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock.

Bullock was the Titans’ primary kicker for the last two seasons. In 2022, he hit 17-of-20 field goals with a long of 51 yards. He also connected on all 28 of his extra points and sent 55.4 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Since entering the league in 2012, Bullock has hit 83.4 percent of his field goals and 95.6 percent of his extra points in 138 games for the Texans, Jets, Giants, Steelers, Bengals, and Titans.

Releasing Bullock will save $2.072 million against the cap in 2023 with $600,000 in dead money.

Also of note, the Titans released Lewan with a failed physical designation. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in September. Lewan has said that he’s contemplating whether or not he’ll continue his playing career.

Titans release Randy Bullock originally appeared on Pro Football Talk