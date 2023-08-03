Titans release OL Jamarco Jones after two practice ejections

The Tennessee Titans released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on Thursday after he was dismissed in back-to-back practices for his involvement in multiple fights.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon made an emphatic statement to the rest of his football team on Thursday afternoon following Jones’ release.

Vrabel often preaches to stay away from the self-inflicted wounds that can get you beat, and after two straight days of unnecessary skirmishes at practice, the team chose to part ways with the guy who was right in the middle of it all.

The most disappointing thing about this entire situation is the fact that Jones had a golden opportunity, as the starting right tackle job (for the first six games) was arguably his to lose.

Instead, the Ohio State product is officially off the team before Tennessee’s first preseason game, and his immediate future in the NFL is now in question.

As for the Titans, they’ll now be forced to rely on newly acquired Chris Hubbard and a handful of young guys to survive Nicholas Petit-Frere’s six-game suspension.

Needless to say, this isn’t exactly an ideal situation. Whatever Tennessee decides to do, it will be interesting to see who steps up over the coming weeks and/or if the team decides to bring in another veteran to replace Jones.

Only time will tell.

