Titans release Michael Badgley, waive five others

The Titans might not have a kicker on their initial 53-man roster.

The team announced the release of Michael Badgley on Sunday. Badgley signed with the team last week when they ended their kicking competition by cutting both Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff and he hit three-of-four field goals against the Patriots on Friday before getting dropped from the roster.

Badgley could return after the cut to 53 players or the Titans could look to a loser of another kicking competition as the man to handle the job for them in Week One.

The Titans waived defensive back L.J. Davis, wide receiver Gavin Holmes, guard Zack Johnson, center James Murray, and tight end Justin Rigg. They have many more moves to make to set their roster by Tuesday afternoon.