Titans release Matt Barkley, place Cole Banwart on COVID-19 list

The Titans have made a move to shore up depth on their offensive line, cutting a quarterback in the process.

Tennessee announced that the club has released QB Matt Barkley as a corresponding roster move for claiming offensive lineman Corey Levin off waivers from the Jets. The club also announced offensive lineman Cole Banwart has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans would like to bring back Barkley on their practice squad. Barkley was competing with Logan Woodside to be Tennessee’s backup. Woodside will hold onto that role after serving as Ryan Tannehill‘s backup in 2020. He’s currently the only available quarterback on Tennessee’s roster with Tannehill also on the COVID-19 list.

Barkley signed with Tennessee in early August. He was 24-of-39 passing in the preseason for 295 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Titans drafted Levin in the sixth round back in 2017 and he appeared in 16 games for the club in 2018. He’s since spent time with the Broncos, Bears, Patriots, and Jets without appearing in a regular-season game.

Banwart becomes the 10th player currently on the team’s COVID-19 list.

