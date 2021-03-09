Titans will release Malcolm Butler

Add cornerback Malcolm Butler to the list of players looking for work with the start of the new league year a little more than a week away.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are releasing Butler. Butler signed a five-year deal with Tennessee before the 2018 season.

Butler started every game for the Titans last season and finished the year with 100 tackles, four interceptions, and 14 passes defensed. He had 201 tackles, nine interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, a sack, and a forced fumble over all three years with the team.

Butler was set to make $11.1 million this season with a cap hit of $14.2 million. The Titans will clear $10.2 million in cap space by dropping him from the roster.

