Titans release K Michael Badgley among 6 moves

The Tennessee Titans have begun trimming their roster ahead of cutdown day on Tuesday, and one of the moves involved the team parting with the only kicker on its roster.

The team announced on Sunday it has released kicker Michael Badgley, who was signed last week to replace fellow kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff, both of whom were competing for the starting job originally.

Along with that move, Tennessee also waived linebacker L.J. Davis, wide receiver Gavin Holmes, offensive linemen Zack Johnson and James Murray, tight end Justin Rigg.

Badgley, who also had an unsuccessful stint in Nashville in 2021, struggled in his lone preseason game with the Titans, missing one of four field goals while also doinking one of his makes off the left upright.

With Badgley gone, the Titans are back to square one at kicker. On top of free agency, Tennessee may also explore the waiver wire over the coming days as teams around the league make cuts.

Whatever the case may be, it’s unfathomable the Titans once again find themselves in such a precarious spot at a position they have routinely struggled with over the last handful of years.

