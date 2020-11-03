Titans release Johnathan Joseph, Beau Brinkley

The Titans parted ways with a pair of veterans on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley. They did not announce any corresponding moves, but have cornerback Desmond King coming in a trade with the Chargers and they have long snapper Matt Overton on the practice squad.

Joseph signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in May. He started six of the team’s seven games and had 28 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Brinkley had been with the Titans since 2012. He had bad snaps in losses to the Steelers and Bengals the last two weeks that may have contributed to the decision to make a change.

