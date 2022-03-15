The Titans are moving on from one of their veterans in their defensive backfield.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee will release cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Signing a two-year deal with the Titans last year, Jenkins appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for the club in 2021. The 33-year-old cornerback recorded an interception, six passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

By releasing Jenkins, the Titans will save $6.9 million against the cap with a $3.2 million dead cap charge.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft, Jenkins has appeared in 142 games for the Rams, Giants, Saints, and Titans. He has 27 interceptions and 124 passes defensed in his career.

Titans to release Janoris Jenkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk