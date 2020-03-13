Delanie Walker spent his first seven NFL seasons with the 49ers, catching 123 passes with eight touchdowns before joining the Tennessee Titans in free agency in 2013.

Now after the same number of seasons in Music City, the 35-year-old once again is on the market.

Tennessee released Walker on Friday after the tight end failed a physical.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Walker has been limited to just eight games over the past two seasons, ending both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns on injured reserve.

San Francisco obviously is set at starting tight end in All-Pro George Kittle, but there isn't much set in stone behind him.

Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo both made some contributions this past year, but don't allow the Niners much comfort in Kittle's absence.

If Walker can get back to full health, he did rattle off four-straight seasons with at least 800 receiving yards from 2014-17, he could provide a pretty potent one-two punch with Kittle.

[RELATED: Garland's versatility, projected cost favor return to 49ers]

Given that Walker only was cut after a failed physical, he seemingly wants to continue playing.

Walker was a fan favorite in San Francisco despite not always being the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart.

Why not return to his roots in the Bay Area and try to help the 49ers return to the Super Bowl?

Titans release former 49ers tight end Delanie Walker before free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area