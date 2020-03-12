Titans release Dion Lewis, clearing cap space for Derrick Henry contract

Two years after being one of the belles of free agency, Dion Lewis will be looking for a new job.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly told the running back on Thursday that he is being released.

Move not a surprise

It’s not much of a surprise: Lewis, now 29-years-old, was a non-factor on the field in 2019, getting just 79 touches on 54 carries and 25 catches. He totaled 373 yards from scrimmage with one touchdown.

In 2018, his first season with the Titans, Lewis had 917 yards from scrimmage, including just 517 yards on 155 carries, which was 3.3 yards per carry, a far cry from the 5.0 YPC he’d recorded the season before with the New England Patriots.

Lewis agreed to a four-year, $19.8 million contract with $5.75 million fully guaranteed.

The move to release Lewis saves Tennessee about $4 million against the salary cap.

Numerous reports say the Titans would like to keep Derrick Henry, who is set to become a free agent. Henry, a second-round pick in 2016, had 1,540 rushing yards on 303 carries and 16 touchdowns; all of those numbers led the NFL.