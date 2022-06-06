Titans release Derwin Gray

The Titans have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Tennessee has released Derwin Gray, the team announced on Monday.

Gray spent most of the 2021 season on the Titans’ practice squad, though he did not appear in a game. He signed a futures contract with the club after Tennessee was eliminated from the postseason in January.

Gray was a Steelers seventh-round pick in 2019. He appeared in five games for Pittsburgh in 2020, recording 25 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Gray also spent some time with the Jaguars after the Steelers waived him late in the 2020 season.

