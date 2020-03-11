The Titans released defensive back Chris Milton on Wednesday, according to the league’s official transactions report.

Milton finished last season on injured reserve. He had calf and ankle injuries that limited him to six games and five tackles in 75 special teams snaps and three on defense.

Milton, 27, played three seasons in Indianapolis after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2016.

The Colts cut him Sept. 1, and the Titans claimed him off waivers.

Milton played 35 games with one start in Indianapolis. He made 28 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups with the Colts.

Titans release Chris Milton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk