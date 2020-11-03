Titans release CB Johnathan Joseph, LS Beau Brinkley

The Tennessee Titans aren’t sitting around and waiting for things to get better after two straight losses, but rather taking action.

The Titans announced they have released cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley after both performed miserably during the Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joseph was routinely getting picked on by the Bengals through the air on Sunday, which has become a common theme in most games this season.

Meanwhile, Brinkley botched a snap for a second straight week, which not only led to a failed extra point attempt, but also an injury to punter Brett Kern.

Joseph was signed as a free agent back in April and played in seven games (six starts) for Tennessee. He was supposed to be a reserve corner but had been pressed into more action than the Titans originally planned because of Adoree’ Jackson’s injury.

Releasing Brinkley ends an eight-plus-year tenure in Nashville during which Brinkley was one of the more dependable long snappers in the NFL.

His release is certainly more surprising than Joseph’s, as we figured Brinkley would have been given more of an opportunity to right the ship. Clearly the Titans aren’t messing around right now.

The Titans have long snapper Matt Overton on the practice squad, so one would assume he’ll get a shot to take over the job. Hopefully Joseph’s release signals that the return of Jackson is imminent.

Tennessee also made a trade for Desmond King II on Monday in order to bolster their struggling pass defense that ranks 27th in the NFL.

