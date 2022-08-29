Titans to release Brett Kern

Tennessee has decided to go with youth at punter.

The Titans have informed longtime punter Brett Kern that they are releasing him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That means undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse has won the punting job.

General Manager Jon Robinson has previously said that punter would be a “tough decision.” Kern was Tennessee’s longest-tenured player, having been with the club since 2009. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt in 14 games last season.

Kern is a three-time Pro Bowler, getting selected in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

One obvious potential destination for Kern could be Buffalo, which needs a punter after cutting Matt Araiza. Signing with the Bills would be a homecoming of sorts, as Kern grew up in Western New York.

Also per Schefter, the Titans are releasing veteran safety Adrian Colbert. He signed with Tennessee earlier this month after spending the 2021 season with the Jets and Browns.

