The Titans have made a pair of moves that, for now, leave them with 51 players on their roster.

Per the transaction wire, Tennessee has released safety Bradley McDougald and placed rookie safety Brady Breeze on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McDougald signed with the Titans in August. He played seven games for the Jets last year, recording 36 total tackles and three passes defensed along with a fumble recovery. McDougald entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs, but played most of his career for the Buccaneers and Seahawks. In 105 career games, he has 10 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.

Per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans will add McDougald back to their practice squad.

The Titans picked Breeze in the sixth round of this draft out of Oregon. He is on COVID reserve due to a positive test. He was previously on injured reserve.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel has said that the team is expecting guard Nate Davis and center Ben Jones back this week, which is likely part of why the club needed a pair of roster spots.

Also on the practice squad, Tennessee released Derwin Gray from the unit while signing offensive lineman Corey Levin and defensive back Chris Jones. The team has protected quarterback Matt Barkley and tight end MyCole Pruitt this week from being signed by another team.

Titans release Bradley McDougald, place Brady Breeze on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk