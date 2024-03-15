Titans release Andre Dillard

The Titans have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Tennessee announced on Friday that the club has released left tackle Andre Dillard.

Dillard, 28, signed with the Titans last offseason on a three-year deal but struggled through the 2023 season. He appeared in 16 games with 10 starts playing 562 offensive snaps. He was on the field for 56 percent of the reps in games played.

The No. 22 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Dillard spent his first four seasons with the Eagles. He appeared in 43 games for the club with nine starts.

The Titans will save $2.9 million against the cap by releasing Dillard, though they could spread out his cap hit with a post-June 1 designation.