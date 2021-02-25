Titans release Adam Humphries, Breon Borders among 4 roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Thursday afternoon, including the release of wide receiver Adam Humphries after two seasons with the team.

Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans back in 2019, but his time in Nashville was marred by injuries, leading to his playing in 19 of 32 games the past two seasons.

The move to cut Humphries was expected considering the results and with the team being strapped for cash this offseason. It will save Tennessee $4.47 million in cap space in 2021.

Adding to that move, the Titans parted ways with cornerbacks Chris Milton and Breon Borders, while also signing defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.

Borders was a standout fill-in for Tennessee’s injury-riddled secondary last season. He saw some struggles but was solid overall and even notched the fifth-highest grade among all cornerbacks in the NFL from Weeks 7 to 11. His season ended prematurely due to injury.

Milton spent the last two seasons with the Titans, serving as a special teams ace. He also finished 2020 on IR. Taylor, a Temple product, played in 12 games with the San Francisco 49ers the past two seasons.

As Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky notes, the release of Borders and Milton appears to be a formality based on their respective statuses, so it’s possible one or both could be brought back.

Milton and Borders both had expiring contracts. They finished season on IR. Rule wrinkles prompt releases when healthy. #Titans. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 25, 2021

Possible. This wasn’t performance based. It was procedural. But they need the guy to rank fifth at best at CB. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 25, 2021

