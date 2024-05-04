Will Titans receive any compensatory draft picks in 2025?

The Tennessee Titans are not projected to receive any compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, according to projections.

That comes from both Lance Zierlein of NFL.com and Over The Cap. It will be the third straight draft in which the Titans aren’t receiving any.

The Titans last received a compensatory pick in the 2022 draft, when they were awarded two for losing wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones.

The year before that, right tackle Jack Conklin moving on in free agency to the Cleveland Browns gave Tennessee one.

Compensatory picks are calculated based on the number of qualifying free agents a team gains and loses. All of the Titans’ losses in free agency were cancelled out by their signings.

With no comp picks coming, the Titans are slated to have one pick in each round but the third in the 2025 NFL draft. That pick was included in the trade for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

