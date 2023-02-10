Titans RB Derrick Henry received one MVP vote

For the first time in three years, no Tennessee Titans players took home an award from the NFL Honors show, but running back Derrick Henry did receive a vote for the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award.

Henry was one of eight players to receive a fifth-place vote for the award, which ended up going to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Other notable names receiving a fifth-place vote were former Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, and Buffalo Bills athletic trainer, Denny Kellington.

Kellington received recognition for playing a huge role in saving the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is pretty awesome. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth-place vote for MVP pic.twitter.com/z2JuoOvyxm — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) February 10, 2023

Henry had yet another impressive season in 2022, finishing second in rushing yards and touchdowns, while also posting a career-high number of receptions and receiving yards.

The King enters the final year of his deal in 2023, but as we wrote in our offseason preview for the position, there’s a good chance he’ll get an extension this offseason.

