Titans RB Derrick Henry’s jersey sales saw big jump in 2020

In the midst of a historic 2,000-yard season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry saw a big increase in the sales of his jersey during the 2020 campaign.

According to the NFLPA, which released the top-50 jersey sales among all players in the league on Wednesday, Henry landed at No. 26 on the list, 14 spots up from where he finished the year prior. Only New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara saw a bigger increase (No. 37 to No. 22).

However, Henry was the only Titans players to crack the top 50. The top-10 jersey sales from 2020 are as follows:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

Among running backs, Henry (No. 26) finished third in jersey sales behind only Kamara (No. 22) and Elliot (No. 10). With another big season, Henry could find himself in or near the top 10 in 2021.

Henry is fresh off a season in which he totaled 2,027 yards, becoming the eight player in NFL history to break the 2,000-yard mark. He was also the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07 to win back-to-back rushing titles.

