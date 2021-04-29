Titans RB Derrick Henry’s jersey sales saw big jump in 2020
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In the midst of a historic 2,000-yard season, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry saw a big increase in the sales of his jersey during the 2020 campaign.
According to the NFLPA, which released the top-50 jersey sales among all players in the league on Wednesday, Henry landed at No. 26 on the list, 14 spots up from where he finished the year prior. Only New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara saw a bigger increase (No. 37 to No. 22).
However, Henry was the only Titans players to crack the top 50. The top-10 jersey sales from 2020 are as follows:
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys
Among running backs, Henry (No. 26) finished third in jersey sales behind only Kamara (No. 22) and Elliot (No. 10). With another big season, Henry could find himself in or near the top 10 in 2021.
Henry is fresh off a season in which he totaled 2,027 yards, becoming the eight player in NFL history to break the 2,000-yard mark. He was also the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07 to win back-to-back rushing titles.
Related
Watch: Titans pick their new public address announcer
Tennessee Titans' full roster ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft
Full list of Tennessee Titans' picks in the 2021 NFL draft
List
Priority level for Titans at each position ahead of 2021 NFL draft