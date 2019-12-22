Titans RB Derrick Henry expected to sit vs. Saints due to hamstring

The Tennessee Titans will be missing a very important weapon when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry is expected to miss the Titans’ Week 16 game against the Saints due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry, downgraded to questionable on Saturday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play today vs. Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019

Henry didn’t practice on Thursday, but there was hope that he would play against the Saints when he wasn’t on the Titans’ final injury report. He practiced in full on Friday, but was downgraded to questionable on Saturday and running back Dalyn Dawkins was promoted from the practice squad.

Derrick Henry won't play against the Saints on Sunday due to a nagging hamstring injury. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Titans will definitely miss Henry. He’s the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,329 yards this season, second only to Nick Chubb’s 1,408 yards for the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans need to win this game to simplify their future and their playoff chances, but the Pittsburgh Steelers actually control the Titans’ fate. Winning on Sunday helps the Titans, but everything depends on what the Steelers do in Weeks 16 and 17.

I was trying to keep it simple, but you all want to complicate things so here you go...😉

Here's every possible path to the playoffs for the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/6WERTWjNuj — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) December 21, 2019

If the Titans lose on Sunday and the Steelers win, there’s still a chance for the Titans to make the playoffs as long as the Steelers lose next week. Even if the Titans win against the Saints on Sunday and against the Houston Texans in Week 17, the Steelers have to lose at least one game for them to make it into the playoffs. The Titans could make the playoffs even if they lose their two remaining games, provided that the Steelers lose both.

Win or lose on Sunday, the Titans can still play beyond the regular season. Henry’s absence will be felt, but it’s not a fatal blow to their playoff chances.

